Left Menu

Tragedy in Eastern Congo: The Impact of Extremist Attacks

At least 10 people have been killed and several others abducted in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces, a group linked to the Islamic State, in eastern Congo's North Kivu province. The assault underscores the ongoing violence in the region, which has displaced millions and drawn international concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 03-12-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 00:40 IST
Tragedy in Eastern Congo: The Impact of Extremist Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a tragic turn of events, at least 10 individuals have been killed and several others abducted in eastern Congo, following an attack by extremist rebels allied with the Islamic State group, a military spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The attackers, identified as members of the Allied Democratic Forces, targeted the Batangi-Mbau area in North Kivu province late Sunday night, burning down multiple homes, according to spokesperson Mak Hazukay. This incident highlights the persistent armed conflict that has plagued eastern Congo for decades.

Hazukay urged the local population to remain vigilant and reassured them of military efforts to expel the hostile forces. With over 120 armed groups competing for power and resources, the enduring violence has resulted in the displacement of nearly 7 million people. Recent years have seen increased attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, further threatening the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024