Tragedy in Eastern Congo: The Impact of Extremist Attacks
At least 10 people have been killed and several others abducted in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces, a group linked to the Islamic State, in eastern Congo's North Kivu province. The assault underscores the ongoing violence in the region, which has displaced millions and drawn international concern.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In a tragic turn of events, at least 10 individuals have been killed and several others abducted in eastern Congo, following an attack by extremist rebels allied with the Islamic State group, a military spokesperson revealed on Monday.
The attackers, identified as members of the Allied Democratic Forces, targeted the Batangi-Mbau area in North Kivu province late Sunday night, burning down multiple homes, according to spokesperson Mak Hazukay. This incident highlights the persistent armed conflict that has plagued eastern Congo for decades.
Hazukay urged the local population to remain vigilant and reassured them of military efforts to expel the hostile forces. With over 120 armed groups competing for power and resources, the enduring violence has resulted in the displacement of nearly 7 million people. Recent years have seen increased attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, further threatening the region's stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Parade Route: Gun Violence Erupts in New Orleans
Manipur Unrest: 50 More CAPF Units Deployed To Curb Violence
Manipur's Unrest: NIA Takes Charge in a Climate of Violence
Congress Calls for Urgent Action Amid Manipur Violence
Union home minister not taking interest in containing Manipur violence, vested interest at play, alleges Rahul Gandhi at presser in Ranchi.