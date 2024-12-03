Tragedy in Eastern Congo: The Impact of Extremist Attacks

In a tragic turn of events, at least 10 individuals have been killed and several others abducted in eastern Congo, following an attack by extremist rebels allied with the Islamic State group, a military spokesperson revealed on Monday.

The attackers, identified as members of the Allied Democratic Forces, targeted the Batangi-Mbau area in North Kivu province late Sunday night, burning down multiple homes, according to spokesperson Mak Hazukay. This incident highlights the persistent armed conflict that has plagued eastern Congo for decades.

Hazukay urged the local population to remain vigilant and reassured them of military efforts to expel the hostile forces. With over 120 armed groups competing for power and resources, the enduring violence has resulted in the displacement of nearly 7 million people. Recent years have seen increased attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, further threatening the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)