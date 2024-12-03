Carlsberg's Russian Exit: Brewing a Strategic Sale

A presidential decree by Vladimir Putin has removed Carlsberg's Russian assets from a list of Western-managed properties, reversing a move that had put them under state control since July 2023.

The decree, signed on Monday, does not clarify the future manager of these assets. However, insider sources cited by Russia's Vedomosti newspaper suggest that the Danish brewer may have reached a preliminary sale agreement with private investors.

One of the key investors is reportedly Taimuraz Bolloev, president of Carlsberg's Russian stake in Baltika Breweries. The transaction aims for conclusion by year-end, echoing a similar fate faced by Danone's assets earlier this year.

