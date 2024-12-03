Carlsberg's Russian Exit: Brewing a Strategic Sale
A recent decree by President Putin removed Carlsberg's Russian assets from state-managed Western assets, hinting at a possible sale to private investors. While details about new ownership remain unclear, sources point to a potential agreement with investors, including Baltika President Taimuraz Bolloev, by year-end.
A presidential decree by Vladimir Putin has removed Carlsberg's Russian assets from a list of Western-managed properties, reversing a move that had put them under state control since July 2023.
The decree, signed on Monday, does not clarify the future manager of these assets. However, insider sources cited by Russia's Vedomosti newspaper suggest that the Danish brewer may have reached a preliminary sale agreement with private investors.
One of the key investors is reportedly Taimuraz Bolloev, president of Carlsberg's Russian stake in Baltika Breweries. The transaction aims for conclusion by year-end, echoing a similar fate faced by Danone's assets earlier this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Carlsberg
- Russia
- assets
- Baltika
- Vladimir Putin
- sale
- investors
- Taimuraz Bolloev
- Breweries
- Moscow
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp's Profits Accelerate with Robust Sales
Delhi Chokes: Surge in Air Purifier Sales Amidst Alarming Pollution Levels
Rexas Finance Surpasses Presale Expectations with RWA Tokenization
Walmart Gears Up with Strong Sales Forecast Amid Holiday Season
Intriguing Child Sale Allegations Shake Odisha