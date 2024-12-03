U.S. Approves Billion-Dollar Helicopter Deal with India

The United States State Department has granted approval for the prospective sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter equipment and follow-on support to India, with an estimated value of $1.17 billion, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday.

The primary entity responsible for this substantial defense deal will be Lockheed Martin, as confirmed by the Pentagon's announcement.

This agreement signifies a strengthening of defense ties between the U.S. and India, highlighting the strategic importance of military collaborations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)