U.S. Approves Billion-Dollar Helicopter Deal with India
The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter equipment and support to India, valued at approximately $1.17 billion. The principal contractor for this deal is Lockheed Martin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States State Department has granted approval for the prospective sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter equipment and follow-on support to India, with an estimated value of $1.17 billion, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday.
The primary entity responsible for this substantial defense deal will be Lockheed Martin, as confirmed by the Pentagon's announcement.
This agreement signifies a strengthening of defense ties between the U.S. and India, highlighting the strategic importance of military collaborations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- State Department
- sale
- MH-60R Seahawk
- helicopters
- India
- Pentagon
- Lockheed Martin
- defense
- approval
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rupee's Resilience: India's Bright Monetary Prospects Amid Pressure
India-Brazil Trade Relations: USD 15 Billion and Climbing
India's G20 Legacy Inspires Brazil Summit Focus on Global South
Suhas Subramanyam: Championing U.S.-India Trade Relations and Immigration Reform
India’s Bold Strategy: Skipping Warm-ups in Australia