Left Menu

U.S. Approves Billion-Dollar Helicopter Deal with India

The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter equipment and support to India, valued at approximately $1.17 billion. The principal contractor for this deal is Lockheed Martin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:40 IST
U.S. Approves Billion-Dollar Helicopter Deal with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States State Department has granted approval for the prospective sale of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter equipment and follow-on support to India, with an estimated value of $1.17 billion, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Monday.

The primary entity responsible for this substantial defense deal will be Lockheed Martin, as confirmed by the Pentagon's announcement.

This agreement signifies a strengthening of defense ties between the U.S. and India, highlighting the strategic importance of military collaborations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024