Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Millions from Russian Oligarch's Music Studio Sale

The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil forfeiture complaint for $3.4 million tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, stemming from the sale of a California music studio. The funds are linked to sanctions violations, highlighting ongoing enforcement against illicit activities involving sanctioned individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 05:09 IST
U.S. Seizes Millions from Russian Oligarch's Music Studio Sale
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint targeting $3.4 million linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The amount in question stems from the sale of a music studio located in California.

According to the department, the funds are related to violations of sanctions. This action underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce financial penalties and prevent sanctioned individuals from circumventing regulations.

Oleg Deripaska, a prominent figure facing sanctions, is under scrutiny as authorities continue to crack down on illegal financial activities among sanctioned elites. The case exemplifies the increasing vigilance of U.S. officials in combating violations tied to sanctioned entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024