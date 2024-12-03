U.S. Seizes Millions from Russian Oligarch's Music Studio Sale

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint targeting $3.4 million linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The amount in question stems from the sale of a music studio located in California.

According to the department, the funds are related to violations of sanctions. This action underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce financial penalties and prevent sanctioned individuals from circumventing regulations.

Oleg Deripaska, a prominent figure facing sanctions, is under scrutiny as authorities continue to crack down on illegal financial activities among sanctioned elites. The case exemplifies the increasing vigilance of U.S. officials in combating violations tied to sanctioned entities.

