U.S. Seizes Millions from Russian Oligarch's Music Studio Sale
The U.S. Justice Department has initiated a civil forfeiture complaint for $3.4 million tied to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, stemming from the sale of a California music studio. The funds are linked to sanctions violations, highlighting ongoing enforcement against illicit activities involving sanctioned individuals.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday announced the filing of a civil forfeiture complaint targeting $3.4 million linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. The amount in question stems from the sale of a music studio located in California.
According to the department, the funds are related to violations of sanctions. This action underscores the ongoing efforts to enforce financial penalties and prevent sanctioned individuals from circumventing regulations.
Oleg Deripaska, a prominent figure facing sanctions, is under scrutiny as authorities continue to crack down on illegal financial activities among sanctioned elites. The case exemplifies the increasing vigilance of U.S. officials in combating violations tied to sanctioned entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bomb Cyclone Threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest
UPDATE 1-California health department reports possible bird flu case in child
California Man Sentenced for Illegal Activities with China
Californians Reject Highest Minimum Wage Proposal in the Nation
California Probes Bird Flu Case in Child, No Human Spread Detected