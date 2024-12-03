Putin and Lukashenko to Sign Historic Security Pact Amid Global Shifts
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are scheduled to sign a significant security agreement in Minsk. This pact is part of various documents that align with the Union State's 25th anniversary, reflecting current geopolitical changes and emphasizing state and economic security.
In a move that underscores significant geopolitical shifts, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will sign a historic security pact in Minsk this Friday. The signing coincides with the Union State's 25th anniversary, symbolizing the deepening alliance between the two former Soviet nations.
Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Nazaruk highlighted the agreement's focus on state and economic security, acknowledging the world's transition to a polycentric order. This pact is vital for ensuring the stability of Belarus and Russia amid evolving international dynamics.
Lukashenko's reign has seen Belarus remain steadfastly allied with Russia, notably during Moscow's 2022 Ukraine invasion. This new agreement could indicate Belarus's increasing involvement, particularly as military activities between the nations intensify.
