Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Madhya Pradesh

Three men died after their motorcycle collided with an electricity pole in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh. The accident occurred near Sarondha village when the rider lost control, leading to the tragic incident. The victims were identified and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singrauli | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:35 IST
  • India

In a tragic accident, three men lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with an electricity pole in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event happened around 8 pm on Monday near Sarondha village, approximately 55 kilometers from the district's headquarters, as noted by local police officials.

According to Rajendra Pathak, the officer in charge of Jiyawan police station, the mishap occurred when the motorbike rider lost control and crashed into a pole. All three individuals on the motorcycle, identified as Dadulal Kol, Sitasharan Kol, and Ramprakash Kol, died instantly. Investigations into the accident continue as their bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

