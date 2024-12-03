Left Menu

ED Raids Over NRI Quota Scandal in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids across West Bengal, targeting alleged irregularities in NRI quota admissions at several medical colleges and hospitals. Raids were held at the residences of officials and institutions, including places associated with former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of synchronized raids on Tuesday, investigating alleged NRI quota admission irregularities in West Bengal's medical colleges and hospitals. Multiple locations were targeted in a sweeping operation, according to officials.

In a high-profile move, ED officers entered the residences of officials from these institutions in Kolkata's Salt Lake and extended their operations to districts such as Birbhum, Durgapur, Jhargram, and Burdwan. The ED is determined to uncover what it claims are widespread admissions anomalies.

Simultaneously, forces accompanied ED officers to the residence of former CPI(M) leader Lakshman Seth in Haldia, as well as his affiliated medical colleges. Similar raids took place at Shantiniketan Medical College and Hospital in Bolpur's Mukul area, emphasizing the breadth of the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

