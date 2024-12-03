Australia and Singapore Strengthen Defense Collaboration

In a bid to bolster their defense collaboration, Singapore and Australia have agreed to explore possibilities for enhanced access to each other's defense facilities. This strategic move was announced on Tuesday by Australia's Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles.

During his ministerial visit to Singapore, Marles underscored the significance of this development, highlighting how it builds on the already extensive and distinctive relationship between the two countries. He referenced the training of Singapore's fighter pilots in Australia as an example of their long-standing cooperation.

While specific details of the arrangement were not disclosed, the emphasis on cooperation suggests both nations are committed to strengthening their defense ties further.

