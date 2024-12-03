Intensive Weekend Sessions Loom Over Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cautioned members about potential weekend sessions if adjournments continue. A recent agreement ended parliamentary shutdowns, allowing for Constitution discussions across both houses. The Speaker emphasized no further adjournments are allowed, citing recent disruptions by opposition protests.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning on Tuesday, indicating that continued disruptions in the House's business could result in weekend sessions to compensate for lost time.
On Monday, the government and opposition parties resolved a lengthy deadlock in Parliament, agreeing on dates for discussing the Constitution's 75th anniversary in both houses. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to deliberate the topic on December 13 and 14, while the Rajya Sabha is set for December 16 and 17.
Following Question Hour, Birla declared that the House would meet on Saturday, December 14, at 11 am, and warned that continued adjournments might necessitate sessions over the weekend. He also noted that he has not allowed any adjournment notices for the day, following last week's disruptions caused by opposition protests over various issues, including the Adani indictment and violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.
