Left Menu

Bhopal Tragedy: 40 Years of Injustice

Survivor groups of the Bhopal gas tragedy mark its 40th anniversary with a protest, demanding justice and an end to continued injustices. Criticism focuses on local and international entities, calling for accountability from US corporations involved, highlighting ongoing health issues and uncleaned environmental damage in Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 14:18 IST
Bhopal Tragedy: 40 Years of Injustice
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, survivor organizations carried out a protest march demanding justice. The demonstration called attention to ongoing injustices they face, criticizing government bodies for inadequate responses.

The effigy of 'corporate crime' was displayed at the Union Carbide site, symbolizing the unresolved issues tied to the incident. Participants accused international leaders and corporations of neglecting Bhopal's devastating legacy.

Survivors and local leaders highlighted the enduring health challenges and environmental consequences in Bhopal, urging US President-designate Donald Trump to intervene in holding involved American companies accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024