Bhopal Tragedy: 40 Years of Injustice

Marking the 40th anniversary of the Bhopal gas tragedy, survivor organizations carried out a protest march demanding justice. The demonstration called attention to ongoing injustices they face, criticizing government bodies for inadequate responses.

The effigy of 'corporate crime' was displayed at the Union Carbide site, symbolizing the unresolved issues tied to the incident. Participants accused international leaders and corporations of neglecting Bhopal's devastating legacy.

Survivors and local leaders highlighted the enduring health challenges and environmental consequences in Bhopal, urging US President-designate Donald Trump to intervene in holding involved American companies accountable.

