Infamous Fugitive Caught After Daring Police Shootout

A fugitive linked to multiple murders, cattle thefts, and cow slaughter cases was apprehended after a shootout with police in Kichha. The suspect, Tasleem Qureshi, suffered a leg injury and was taken to a hospital. Evidence, including suspected beef and an illegal weapon, was recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudrapur | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic encounter on Tuesday, police apprehended a man wanted in numerous serious crimes, including murder and cattle theft, after an exchange of gunfire in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district. The suspect, identified as Tasleem Qureshi, sustained a leg injury during the confrontation.

Authorities transported the injured 48-year-old to a nearby government hospital for medical attention. Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra reported the recovery of a substantial cache, including 20 kg of suspected beef and an illegal firearm, from Qureshi, a known figure with an extensive criminal record.

The arrest followed a tip-off, which led officers to track the suspect to Qureshi Mohalla. A pursuit ensued when Qureshi was found riding a motorcycle without registration plates and carrying suspicious cargo. The chase ended in a mango orchard where the exchange of fire occurred. Additional details of his criminal activities are being collated from authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

