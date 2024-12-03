Infamous Fugitive Caught After Daring Police Shootout

In a dramatic encounter on Tuesday, police apprehended a man wanted in numerous serious crimes, including murder and cattle theft, after an exchange of gunfire in Kichha, Udham Singh Nagar district. The suspect, identified as Tasleem Qureshi, sustained a leg injury during the confrontation.

Authorities transported the injured 48-year-old to a nearby government hospital for medical attention. Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra reported the recovery of a substantial cache, including 20 kg of suspected beef and an illegal firearm, from Qureshi, a known figure with an extensive criminal record.

The arrest followed a tip-off, which led officers to track the suspect to Qureshi Mohalla. A pursuit ensued when Qureshi was found riding a motorcycle without registration plates and carrying suspicious cargo. The chase ended in a mango orchard where the exchange of fire occurred. Additional details of his criminal activities are being collated from authorities in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)