Nepal-China Forge Stronger Ties with Nine-Point Agreement

In a significant diplomatic move, Nepal and China have solidified their relations by signing a comprehensive nine-point agreement. This crucial development unfolded as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli engaged in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday.

The discussions spanned a range of important issues, including connectivity, industrial growth, infrastructure, and bilateral trade and tourism. Key areas of cooperation were also highlighted, such as medical and agricultural development, science and technology, and poverty alleviation, according to Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Several memorandums of understanding were signed, including one on the exchange of letters for the construction of the Tokha-Chhahari tunnel road, MoUs on trade promotion, economic assistance, and communication technology collaboration. The visit marks a strengthening of ties as Nepal accepted USD 20 million in grant assistance from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)