COCOMI Urges Decisive Action on Manipur's Borders
The Meitei civil society group COCOMI urges the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle militant groups. They demand transparent investigations and claim the crisis stems from 'Kuki aggression'. The violence has claimed 258 lives since last year.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing Meitei civil society organizations, has called on the central government to secure the Indo-Myanmar border and dismantle militant infrastructure.
The group demands a transparent investigation into alleged collusion between security forces and Kuki armed groups. COCOMI also seeks decisive government action to combat issues like infiltration, illegal poppy cultivation, arms smuggling, and drug trafficking, which are believed to disrupt the Manipur demographic balance.
Tensions between Meiteis and Kukis have led to violence, with 258 lives lost and thousands displaced since ethnic clashes began last year. COCOMI claims the unrest results from 'Kuki aggression' and mismanagement of the border.
