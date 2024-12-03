Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate Over Hindu Monk's Arrest in Bangladesh

The bail hearing for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested on sedition charges in Bangladesh, was deferred due to lack of legal representation. His arrest has sparked protests and heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh. Political dynamics in the region remain strained following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Chinmoy Krishna Das
A Bangladesh court deferred the bail hearing for Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who faces sedition charges, to January 2, due to the absence of a lawyer to represent him.

Supporters allege that no defense counsel appeared for Das, citing intimidation by a politically driven group of lawyers. This escalating scenario has ignited social unrest and elevated tension between Bangladesh and India.

Security was tight at the Chattogram court, where the monk's initial arrest had already sparked protests, including the tragic killing of an assistant government prosecutor during a demonstration. Compounded by the political shift in Bangladesh's leadership, these developments have drawn international attention, with India expressing concern over the security of Hindus in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

