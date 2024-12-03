Divyang Protest Sparks Action in Thane

In a compelling demonstration held on Tuesday, Divyang individuals raised their voices against the Thane Municipal Corporation's alleged failure to utilize the mandated 5 percent budget allocation for their welfare.

Organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Divyang Sena, the protest highlighted the civic body's shortcomings in applying the funds earmarked under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, specifically for the financial years of 2022-23 and 2023-24.

With placards in hand and wearing black armbands, the protesters demanded immediate action against the officials responsible for the alleged misallocation of resources, calling for criminal proceedings. District Collector Ashok Shingare assured them that their concerns would be seriously addressed, promising appropriate action against any administrative lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)