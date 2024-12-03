Biden's Angola Visit: A Strategic Turn in US-Africa Relations

President Joe Biden's visit to Angola signifies a pivotal moment in US-Africa diplomatic relations. During this landmark visit, Biden aims to bolster Washington's investments in the region, underscoring a new chapter since the Cold War era. His itinerary includes an important stop at Angola's National Slavery Museum.

This visit seeks to counterbalance China's prominent influence across Africa. Biden highlighted the US commitment with a USD 3 billion investment in the Lobito Corridor railway project, connecting Angola with Zambia and Congo. This development aims to facilitate raw material exports, enhancing the United States' presence in the mineral-rich region.

As the US navigates this intricate geopolitical landscape, China has already stepped up, introducing export bans on key materials to the US. This complex dynamic unfolds as Biden emphasizes the need for reliable investment opportunities that ensure a stable and prosperous African continent.

