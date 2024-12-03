Tragedy Strikes at Guinea Soccer Match: A Deadly Crush

A tragic incident unfolded in the southeastern Guinean city of Nzerekore, where a soccer match turned deadly, leading to a crush that claimed at least 56 lives. The incident occurred during a tournament held in honor of Guinea's junta leader Mamady Doumbouya.

Mory Cisse, who lost his brother in the chaos, shared the heart-wrenching last encounter before the tragedy struck. The stadium descended into turmoil following a disputed decision in the 82nd minute of the game, stirring violence and leading to police firing tear gas. Many victims were children who were unable to escape the mayhem.

The disaster has sparked widespread condemnation of the event's organization and safety protocols. Local residents, including Kolie Pepe who lost a sister, expressed their grief and criticized the insufficient security measures. The government has promised an investigation into the catastrophic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)