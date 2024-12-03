Noida Hospital Under Siege: Robbery, Assault, and Arson Charges Filed
More than five individuals, including medical professionals, face charges after a violent incident at Noida's Tripathi Hospital in 2021. Accused parties allegedly assaulted staff, committed robbery, and set the facility on fire. The delayed filing of charges has drawn public attention.
- Country:
- India
A case involving robbery, assault, and fraud has been registered against more than five individuals, according to a police spokesperson in Noida's Phase-3 area.
The spokesperson revealed that the FIR was filed late Monday night after a court directive, naming accused individuals including Pradeep Kumar Bhati, Doctor Mayank Gupta, Doctor Manoj Agarwal, Gaurav Agarwal, Sunaina Agarwal, among others.
The incident reportedly occurred on April 14, 2021, at Tripathi Hospital in Sector 119. According to Doctor Nidhi Tripathi's complaint, the accused assaulted female employees at gunpoint, abused them, and set parts of the hospital on fire. Additionally, they allegedly stole Rs 4.5 lakh from a hospital vehicle, along with documents and a cheque book. The reason for the delay in filing the case remains unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Unfolds: Ethics Report on Matt Gaetz Amid Senate Confirmation Debate
Udhayanidhi Stalin Fires Back at Opposition Criticism Over Karunanidhi Schemes
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Swift Response Prevents Casualties in Rangareddy Fires
Tragic Ragging Incident in Gujarat: FIR Filed Against 15 Students