Noida Hospital Under Siege: Robbery, Assault, and Arson Charges Filed

More than five individuals, including medical professionals, face charges after a violent incident at Noida's Tripathi Hospital in 2021. Accused parties allegedly assaulted staff, committed robbery, and set the facility on fire. The delayed filing of charges has drawn public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:43 IST
A case involving robbery, assault, and fraud has been registered against more than five individuals, according to a police spokesperson in Noida's Phase-3 area.

The spokesperson revealed that the FIR was filed late Monday night after a court directive, naming accused individuals including Pradeep Kumar Bhati, Doctor Mayank Gupta, Doctor Manoj Agarwal, Gaurav Agarwal, Sunaina Agarwal, among others.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 14, 2021, at Tripathi Hospital in Sector 119. According to Doctor Nidhi Tripathi's complaint, the accused assaulted female employees at gunpoint, abused them, and set parts of the hospital on fire. Additionally, they allegedly stole Rs 4.5 lakh from a hospital vehicle, along with documents and a cheque book. The reason for the delay in filing the case remains unclear.

