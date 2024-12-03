Noida Hospital Under Siege: Robbery, Assault, and Arson Charges Filed

A case involving robbery, assault, and fraud has been registered against more than five individuals, according to a police spokesperson in Noida's Phase-3 area.

The spokesperson revealed that the FIR was filed late Monday night after a court directive, naming accused individuals including Pradeep Kumar Bhati, Doctor Mayank Gupta, Doctor Manoj Agarwal, Gaurav Agarwal, Sunaina Agarwal, among others.

The incident reportedly occurred on April 14, 2021, at Tripathi Hospital in Sector 119. According to Doctor Nidhi Tripathi's complaint, the accused assaulted female employees at gunpoint, abused them, and set parts of the hospital on fire. Additionally, they allegedly stole Rs 4.5 lakh from a hospital vehicle, along with documents and a cheque book. The reason for the delay in filing the case remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)