Ukraine Advances Missile Production Amid Ongoing Conflict

In a significant move towards self-reliance, Ukraine has successfully tested new domestically produced missiles, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Announced via the Telegram messaging platform, Zelenskiy praised Ukrainian developers for their work and emphasized an expedited production schedule for these missile systems, crucial for the nation's defensive capabilities.

As the war with Russia enters its third year, Ukraine is intensifying its domestic weapons manufacturing to ensure a steady supply line, as it seeks to minimize its reliance on international military support.

(With inputs from agencies.)