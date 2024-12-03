Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Church Handover Amid Contempt Allegations

The Supreme Court directed the Jacobite Syrian Church to transfer control of six Kerala churches to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church. This follows contempt allegations against Jacobite members for disobeying a 2017 ruling. The Orthodox faction must ensure shared facilities for Jacobites, in line with the 1934 Constitution.

The Supreme Court has ordered the Jacobite Syrian Church to relinquish management of six churches in Kerala to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, citing contempt of a 2017 judgment. The decision stems from a longstanding factional conflict over the control of churches under the 1934 Malankara Church guidelines.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the Jacobite faction's willful disobedience, resulting in directives for the transfer of churches in Ernakulam and Palakkad districts. The court also mandated an affidavit for compliance, threatening contempt proceedings for any non-compliance.

The Malankara faction has been instructed to ensure that significant church amenities, like burial grounds and educational institutions, are accessible to Jacobite members, aligning with the 1934 Constitution. This dispute is scheduled for further review on December 17, amidst calls for resolution before Christmas.

