Kerala Child Welfare Scandal: Arrest of CWC Caretakers Sparks Outrage

Three caretakers from the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee were arrested for allegedly abusing a toddler for bedwetting. Booked under the POCSO Act, the incident sparked protests by Youth Congress activists. The CWC general secretary assured no protection for the accused, who are now in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has rocked Kerala, three women caretakers of the Kerala State Child Welfare Committee have been arrested on charges of abusing a toddler for bedwetting, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The three women, all contractual employees of the CWC, allegedly inflicted injuries on the child's private areas due to disrupted sleep from the child's nightly bedwetting. This troubling case led to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as registered by the local police.

The allegations have sparked public outrage, with Youth Congress activists staging protests outside the CWC office. In response, the CWC removed seven caretakers, including the arrested individuals, from duty. The CWC general secretary reaffirmed their commitment to delivering justice and urged protests to remain outside CWC premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

