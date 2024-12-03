Modernising Security in Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Forward
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the necessity of modernizing Jammu and Kashmir's police and allied organizations to tackle security issues. In a high-level meeting, he urged officials to complete projects under key government schemes and improve human resource strategies within the criminal justice system.
- Country:
- India
During a high-profile meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the urgent need for modernizing the police force and related departments to effectively tackle security and law-and-order challenges within the region.
The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officials, focused on issues related to the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE), infrastructure development, and personnel deployment across various departments like Jammu and Kashmir Police and fire services.
Sinha also underscored the importance of effective prison management and strategizing human resources to address pressing internal security and criminal justice concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Head Warns of Increased Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Risks as Military Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
SBI's Record-Breaking Infrastructure Bond Issuance
AFC Secures $300M India-Focused Loan to Propel African Infrastructure Growth
Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth
CIPL Secures Major ONGC IT Infrastructure Contract