Modernising Security in Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Forward

During a high-profile meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the urgent need for modernizing the police force and related departments to effectively tackle security and law-and-order challenges within the region.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officials, focused on issues related to the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE), infrastructure development, and personnel deployment across various departments like Jammu and Kashmir Police and fire services.

Sinha also underscored the importance of effective prison management and strategizing human resources to address pressing internal security and criminal justice concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)