Left Menu

Modernising Security in Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Forward

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the necessity of modernizing Jammu and Kashmir's police and allied organizations to tackle security issues. In a high-level meeting, he urged officials to complete projects under key government schemes and improve human resource strategies within the criminal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:18 IST
Modernising Security in Jammu and Kashmir: A Path Forward
  • Country:
  • India

During a high-profile meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the urgent need for modernizing the police force and related departments to effectively tackle security and law-and-order challenges within the region.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officials, focused on issues related to the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE), infrastructure development, and personnel deployment across various departments like Jammu and Kashmir Police and fire services.

Sinha also underscored the importance of effective prison management and strategizing human resources to address pressing internal security and criminal justice concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024