MCOCA Court Extends Custody in Baba Siddique Murder Case

The special MCOCA court in Maharashtra has extended the police custody of eight individuals accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, a notable NCP leader, until December 7.

So far, the Mumbai police's crime branch has apprehended 26 suspects, including the alleged main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, linked to the brutal killing on October 12. Initially, all accused were placed in judicial custody by a magistrate's court. However, stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were sought on November 30, prompting their presentation before a special court.

The additional custody was granted to facilitate a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the remaining suspects were assigned a 14-day jail term. Among the wanted in this high-profile case are Anmol Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar, with police actively pursuing leads. Siddique was gunned down by three assailants outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, suffering fatal chest injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)