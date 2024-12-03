Left Menu

MCOCA Court Extends Custody in Baba Siddique Murder Case

A special MCOCA court has extended police custody for eight accused involved in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Mumbai police have arrested 26 suspects, with stringent MCOCA provisions invoked. The court ordered an in-depth investigation with custody until December 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:38 IST
MCOCA Court Extends Custody in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Baba Siddique
  • Country:
  • India

The special MCOCA court in Maharashtra has extended the police custody of eight individuals accused in the murder of Baba Siddique, a notable NCP leader, until December 7.

So far, the Mumbai police's crime branch has apprehended 26 suspects, including the alleged main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, linked to the brutal killing on October 12. Initially, all accused were placed in judicial custody by a magistrate's court. However, stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were sought on November 30, prompting their presentation before a special court.

The additional custody was granted to facilitate a comprehensive investigation. Meanwhile, the remaining suspects were assigned a 14-day jail term. Among the wanted in this high-profile case are Anmol Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar, with police actively pursuing leads. Siddique was gunned down by three assailants outside the office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique, suffering fatal chest injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024