In the wake of heightened defense spending resulting from Russia's aggressive actions, PZU, the Polish state-owned insurer, is exploring opportunities to fund projects with dual military and civilian applications.

The company's president, Artur Olech, indicated potential involvement in financing the debt of such ventures or participating in investment vehicles for new projects. Importantly, Olech clarified that purely military projects remain off the table. This stance mirrors a broader pattern seen across Europe. Earlier, in May, the European Investment Bank adjusted its policy, allowing for dual-use investments encompassing civil and defense facilities like reconnaissance and surveillance systems. This policy shift coincides with Poland's strategic focus on bolstering security without excessively intertwining state firms with the arms industry, as stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in August.

PZU's careful navigation in financing follows a trend where European institutions expand their scope beyond traditional military products, opting for a balanced approach in supporting security infrastructure. This includes crucial assets like critical infrastructure protection and drones designed for diverse applications.

