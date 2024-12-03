Left Menu

Fatah and Hamas: A Unified Front for Gaza's Future

Fatah and Hamas are reportedly finalizing an agreement to set up a non-partisan committee to take administrative control of Gaza, ending Hamas' reign post-war. This move aims to facilitate ceasefire negotiations with Israel, although its acceptance remains uncertain among Israeli officials.

  Egypt

In a significant political development, Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas are near a consensus to establish a team of politically neutral technocrats charged with governing the Gaza Strip in the post-war era.

The proposed arrangement entails a major shift in power from Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007, and it is seen as a potential step toward advancing ceasefire negotiations with Israel. However, Israeli leadership remains skeptical.

Fatah and Hamas officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have indicated that while overall agreement is reached, key details and appointments require further discussion. The international community, including the United States and Arab mediators, has been involved in facilitating these discussions, although significant hurdles remain.

