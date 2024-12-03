Fatah and Hamas: A Unified Front for Gaza's Future

In a significant political development, Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas are near a consensus to establish a team of politically neutral technocrats charged with governing the Gaza Strip in the post-war era.

The proposed arrangement entails a major shift in power from Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007, and it is seen as a potential step toward advancing ceasefire negotiations with Israel. However, Israeli leadership remains skeptical.

Fatah and Hamas officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have indicated that while overall agreement is reached, key details and appointments require further discussion. The international community, including the United States and Arab mediators, has been involved in facilitating these discussions, although significant hurdles remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)