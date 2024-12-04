Left Menu

Junior Engineer Arrested for Bribery in Etah: Anti-Corruption Crackdown

A junior engineer from the Uttar Pradesh electricity department was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe. The arrest followed a complaint by a local resident. An operation by the Anti-Corruption Organisation resulted in the recovery of the bribe money at the engineer's residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A junior engineer from the Uttar Pradesh electricity department has been arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe in Etah district, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Abid Ali, a resident of Mohalla Qazi in Aliganj, who alleged that the engineer, Arjun Singh, demanded Rs 60,000 for a 5-kilowatt electricity connection. Of this amount, Rs 10,000 had already been paid, and the remaining Rs 30,000 was being handed over at the time of the arrest, according to Devendra Kumar, in-charge of the Anti-Corruption Organisation (ACO) team.

The arrest was part of a planned operation conducted by the ACO's Aligarh unit, which proceeded after the complaint had been verified. Singh, who originates from Navipur village in Mathura and has been stationed in Aliganj for two years, is currently facing legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

