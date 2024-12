Ukraine's Unyielding Pursuit of NATO Membership amid Tensions

Ukraine declared it would not settle for anything less than NATO membership to guarantee its future security, despite the alliance not extending an immediate invitation at a recent foreign ministers' meeting.

Even though NATO states that Ukraine's path to membership is 'irreversible', no date or consensus has been reached among its 32 member countries, largely due to uncertainties regarding the stance of the incoming U.S. administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the urgency of providing Ukraine with more military aid as Russian aggression continues, while Ukraine stresses that past security assurances have proved ineffective.

(With inputs from agencies.)