Defensive Stand: Russian Units Counter Ukrainian Drone Threat

In a tense development, Russia's air defense units are actively engaged in countering a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Novorossiisk, a crucial hub for the country's oil exports.

Andrei Kravchenko, the local municipal leader, confirmed the defensive action on his Telegram channel, stating, "Air defense is operating in Novorossiisk."

The heightened alert underscores the strategic importance of Novorossiisk, with all emergency services placed on high combat readiness to manage the potential crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)