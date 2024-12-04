Left Menu

Defensive Stand: Russian Units Counter Ukrainian Drone Threat

Russia's air defense units are engaged in repelling a Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiisk, a critical oil export port. Municipal head Andrei Kravchenko announced on Telegram that air defenses are active and emergency services are on high alert to address the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 04:32 IST
Defensive Stand: Russian Units Counter Ukrainian Drone Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense development, Russia's air defense units are actively engaged in countering a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Novorossiisk, a crucial hub for the country's oil exports.

Andrei Kravchenko, the local municipal leader, confirmed the defensive action on his Telegram channel, stating, "Air defense is operating in Novorossiisk."

The heightened alert underscores the strategic importance of Novorossiisk, with all emergency services placed on high combat readiness to manage the potential crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024