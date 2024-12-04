Defensive Stand: Russian Units Counter Ukrainian Drone Threat
Russia's air defense units are engaged in repelling a Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiisk, a critical oil export port. Municipal head Andrei Kravchenko announced on Telegram that air defenses are active and emergency services are on high alert to address the threat.
In a tense development, Russia's air defense units are actively engaged in countering a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Novorossiisk, a crucial hub for the country's oil exports.
Andrei Kravchenko, the local municipal leader, confirmed the defensive action on his Telegram channel, stating, "Air defense is operating in Novorossiisk."
The heightened alert underscores the strategic importance of Novorossiisk, with all emergency services placed on high combat readiness to manage the potential crisis.
