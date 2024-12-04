Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Bezeq Over Ethics Concerns

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, renowned as the largest globally, has announced its divestment from Israel's Bezeq Telecom. This move is linked to Bezeq's provision of telecom services to Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank region.

The announcement followed an update in the ethical standards adopted by the fund's ethics watchdog. This revision interprets business operations aiding Israeli activities in Palestinian territories as a violation of ethical norms.

The sovereign fund has fully liquidated its investment in Bezeq, reinforcing its commitment to uphold ethical investment practices.

