Norway's Wealth Fund Divests from Bezeq Over Ethics Concerns
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has divested from Bezeq due to ethical concerns related to telecom services provided to Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The decision was influenced by a revised interpretation of ethical standards by the fund's ethics watchdog.
04-12-2024
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, renowned as the largest globally, has announced its divestment from Israel's Bezeq Telecom. This move is linked to Bezeq's provision of telecom services to Israeli settlements located in the occupied West Bank region.
The announcement followed an update in the ethical standards adopted by the fund's ethics watchdog. This revision interprets business operations aiding Israeli activities in Palestinian territories as a violation of ethical norms.
The sovereign fund has fully liquidated its investment in Bezeq, reinforcing its commitment to uphold ethical investment practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
