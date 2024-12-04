Campus Conflict: Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Sparks Controversy

In Varanasi, seven students at Uday Pratap College were briefly detained after reciting Hanuman Chalisa near a mosque on campus. The incident occurred as some students were offering namaz, and it raises questions about the legitimacy of the mosque's presence on college grounds.

According to student leader Vivekanand Singh, the recitation was a protest against outsiders allegedly gathering at the mosque, which they claim disrupts campus order. College authorities have responded by reiterating that the mosque was illegally built on trust property.

Police, led by Additional Commissioner Vidush Saxena, calmed the situation and released the detained students by evening. Previous notices from 2018 and halted construction in 2022 indicate ongoing disputes over the mosque's status on college premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)