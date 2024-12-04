South Korea's Political Showdown: Impeachment Motion for President Yoon

South Korea's political landscape faces a significant test as opposition parties push forward with a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. This move comes in the wake of a brief period of martial law, which heightened tensions and saw troops surrounding the nation's parliament.

For the impeachment to proceed, it demands the backing of two-thirds of the parliamentary assembly, followed by endorsement from at least six justices of the Constitutional Court. The outcome could shape the country's immediate political future.

The motion, submitted on Wednesday, has the potential to be put to a vote as soon as Friday, according to Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Yong-min. This could mark a pivotal moment in South Korea's governance, with opposition parties keen on pursuing legal constraints on President Yoon's leadership.

