Supreme Court Moves Key West Bengal Case to CBI Amid Political Tensions

The Supreme Court has transferred two FIRs related to a 2020 incident involving West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose to the CBI. The decision followed Bose’s plea to move the investigation from state police to an independent agency, highlighting concerns of bias and political interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:50 IST
The Supreme Court has intervened in a politically sensitive case from West Bengal, transferring two FIRs to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The FIRs are linked to a 2020 altercation between BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose's security and Trinamool Congress workers.

This judicial decision, delivered by a bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal, came after a petition from Bose. He argued for the need to move the inquiry away from the West Bengal Police, citing potential bias and seeking a fair investigation by an independent body.

The incident in question occurred on December 6, 2020. Bose claimed he was attacked outside his residence, leading to heightened tensions with local TMC members. Allegations of a prolonged siege by political operatives have added to the charged atmosphere, prompting judicial intervention for impartial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

