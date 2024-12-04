Mystery at Leimakhong: The Disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu Singh

The Manipur High Court has demanded a thorough investigation into the puzzling disappearance of a 56-year-old man from an army camp. Ordered by Chief Justice D Krishnakumar, a committee has been formed to submit findings on whether Laishram Kamalbabu Singh was abducted or left on his own.

The committee, led by the District Magistrate of Kangpokpi and consisting of local authorities, including police superintendents and a military officer, is expected to deliver its report by the next court hearing on December 11. This investigation stems from a writ petition filed by Singh's brother, alleging a militant kidnapping.

The court emphasized the need for cooperation from Singh's family, urging them to provide any available evidence. Authorities will notify the family to present their case before the committee, ensuring a comprehensive inquiry into the high-security zone incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)