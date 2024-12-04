Left Menu

Supreme Court to Revisit Bar on High Courts in Coal Block Scam Cases

The Supreme Court is considering pleas to modify its orders which prevent high courts from hearing appeals in the coal block allocation scam. The orders, aimed at expediting trials, only allow appeals to the Supreme Court. Arguments focus on whether high courts should be involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 12:22 IST
Supreme Court to Revisit Bar on High Courts in Coal Block Scam Cases
The Supreme Court is evaluating petitions that aim to amend its previous rulings, which prohibit high courts from hearing appeals against trial court decisions in cases connected to illegal coal block allocations.

Initially enacted between 2014 and 2017 to prevent trial delays, the orders confined all appeals related to trial court proceedings in the coal scam cases to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court alone.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar are assessing the requests, with discussions revolving around whether the Delhi High Court should have the authority to entertain appeals stemming from trial court orders involving the coal scam.

