Ukraine Fends Off Overnight Drone Assault

Ukraine's air force reported an overnight attack where Russia launched 50 drones. The air force successfully shot down 29 drones, with 18 lost due to electronic warfare. One drone appeared to head towards Russian-occupied territories.

  • Ukraine

In a concerted effort to assert dominance, Russia launched a fleet of 50 drones overnight to penetrate Ukraine's defenses, according to the Ukrainian air force's latest briefing.

Ukrainian forces exhibited swift and decisive action by effectively intercepting and shooting down 29 of the unmanned aerial vehicles. However, the fate of 18 drones remains uncertain, as they were reportedly lost to electronic warfare disruptions.

Amid these unfolding aerial confrontations, one lone drone altered course, prompting speculation that it could be targeting areas under Russian control.

