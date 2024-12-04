Left Menu

EU Delays Deforestation Rules for Global Compliance

The European Union has postponed by a year the implementation of a new law banning the sale of deforestation-linked products, citing both international and domestic pressures. Initially set for immediate enforcement, the rules will now begin at the end of 2025 for large companies.

Brussels | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:16 IST
The European Union has decided to delay the rollout of new regulations aimed at banning products that contribute to deforestation. This decision comes after receiving significant pressure from major producer nations and internal opposition within the bloc.

The regulations, designed to prevent deforestation globally, were originally intended to come into effect this month. Products such as cocoa, coffee, soy, and palm oil are among those targeted by the law, which aims to promote sustainability by avoiding forest degradation.

While this postponement is criticized by environmental groups like Greenpeace, who argue it allows more forest destruction, EU officials maintain that the delay will afford countries and industries time to meet compliance standards, with implementation now set for late 2025.

