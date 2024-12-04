EU Delays Deforestation Rules for Global Compliance

The European Union has decided to delay the rollout of new regulations aimed at banning products that contribute to deforestation. This decision comes after receiving significant pressure from major producer nations and internal opposition within the bloc.

The regulations, designed to prevent deforestation globally, were originally intended to come into effect this month. Products such as cocoa, coffee, soy, and palm oil are among those targeted by the law, which aims to promote sustainability by avoiding forest degradation.

While this postponement is criticized by environmental groups like Greenpeace, who argue it allows more forest destruction, EU officials maintain that the delay will afford countries and industries time to meet compliance standards, with implementation now set for late 2025.

