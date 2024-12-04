Left Menu

India-China Border Tranquility: A Path to Bilateral Progress

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the importance of peace in India's border regions with China for bilateral relations. Disengagement in eastern Ladakh is complete, and future discussions will focus on de-escalation and management of activities. Opposition MPs protested in the Rajya Sabha following the statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:25 IST
In a significant statement to the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the importance of peace and tranquility in India's border areas with China as a foundation for advancing bilateral relations.

He stated that disengagement in eastern Ladakh had been achieved, laying the groundwork for discussions on de-escalation.

The minister's remarks sparked a brief uproar as Opposition MPs, seeking clarifications, walked out in protest after being disallowed by the Chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

