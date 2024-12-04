Left Menu

Rakesh Tikait Detained Amid Intensifying Farmer Protests

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by Aligarh Police while en route to Noida for a farmer leader meeting. This detention is amid heightened tensions over land compensation. Tikait voiced concerns about farmer suppression, warning of intensified protests if governmental restraint continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by Aligarh Police on Wednesday while traveling to Greater Noida. The detention occurred as Tikait was on his way to participate in a meeting of farmer leaders, sparking further unrest among the farming community.

According to a police official, Tikait and his associates were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway and transported to the Tappal police station. Aligarh Police confirmed the detention, clarifying it was not an arrest. Tikait criticized the police's actions, accusing them of hindering farmers' movements and voicing a potential escalation of protests if the situation persists.

The protest, centered around land compensation issues, saw hundreds of villagers gathering in Greater Noida, demanding their due from local authorities. Notably, earlier police operations resulted in the arrest and subsequent release of more than a hundred protestors, as tensions continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

