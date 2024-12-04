Tensions Rise as Russian Submarine Enters Philippine Waters

Concerns have been raised after a Russian attack submarine was detected within the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea, raising alarms for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who described the situation as 'very worrisome'. The submarine, identified as a Kilo-class, was found 80 nautical miles from Occidental Mindoro on November 28.

The Russian embassy maintained the submarine was adhering to international navigation rights and did not violate the EEZ regulations. They assured Philippine authorities that there were no 'unscrupulous intentions' and clarified that the submarine was merely awaiting favorable weather before proceeding to its destination in Vladivostok.

This incident adds to the growing maritime tension in the region. The Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally, has seen escalating disputes with China over territorial claims in the South China Sea. Relations between China and Russia have also strengthened, with joint naval exercises conducted in July just after a significant diplomatic meeting between their leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)