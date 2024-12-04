Tragic Stabbing Shocks Delhi: Family Members Found Dead
A middle-aged couple and their daughter were found dead in Delhi's Neb Sarai area, allegedly stabbed by an unknown assailant. The victims were discovered by the couple's son. The police are investigating potential motives, including financial disputes, and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
In a shocking incident, a middle-aged couple along with their daughter were found dead inside their home in Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning. The police suspect they were stabbed by an unknown assailant.
The victims, identified as Rajesh Kumar, his wife Komal, and their daughter Kavita, were discovered by the couple's son. He immediately alerted neighbors and contacted the police.
Authorities are investigating financial disputes as a potential motive and have collected CCTV footage from the area. The tragic event coincided with Rajesh and Komal's 27th wedding anniversary.
