Court Takes Action in UPSC Aspirants' Tragic Case

A Delhi court has acknowledged a chargesheet involving six individuals accused in the death of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding. Sufficient evidence has led to the summoning of the accused, including former CEO Abhishek Gupta, by the Additional Chief Metropolitan on December 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:06 IST
  • India

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet against six individuals in relation to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, who lost their lives in July due to rainwater flooding.

The court, presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Nishant Garg, found sufficient evidence to proceed and has summoned the six accused, which includes Rau's IAS Study Circle's former CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh, for December 20.

This action follows the CBI's case filing accusing the individuals of criminal negligence, dereliction of duty, and corrupt practices, involving both individuals and local authority officials.

