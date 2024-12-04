Court Takes Action in UPSC Aspirants' Tragic Case

A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a chargesheet against six individuals in relation to the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, who lost their lives in July due to rainwater flooding.

The court, presided over by Additional Chief Metropolitan Nishant Garg, found sufficient evidence to proceed and has summoned the six accused, which includes Rau's IAS Study Circle's former CEO Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh, for December 20.

This action follows the CBI's case filing accusing the individuals of criminal negligence, dereliction of duty, and corrupt practices, involving both individuals and local authority officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)