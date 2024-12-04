EU Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education

The European Union on Thursday issued a stern condemnation against the Taliban for allegedly infringing on human rights and obstructing women's access to education in Afghanistan. The denunciation came after reports surfaced about a directive from the Taliban's leader mandating that educational training in both private and public institutions for women be suspended. As of now, the Taliban has neither confirmed this order nor answered media inquiries. Additionally, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry remains unavailable for comment.

This development continues a troubling pattern following the Taliban's return to power. The regime already halted education for girls beyond grade six in September 2021, and further restricted women from attending universities as of December 2022. However, medical education, specifically in fields like nursing and midwifery, had remained one of the last avenues for women to pursue advanced learning in classroom settings.

Reports from the BBC indicate that at least five institutions across Afghanistan have now been instructed by the Taliban to close, effectively barring women from training as midwives and nurses. The EU's statement characterizes the alleged directive as a profound violation of fundamental human rights and a baseless assault on women's access to education. The EU strongly criticizes the implications of this policy, voicing concerns about its potential to worsen Afghanistan's ongoing humanitarian crisis and escalate the suffering of its citizens. The EU is urging the Taliban to reverse this policy immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)