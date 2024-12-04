Left Menu

EU Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education

The European Union condemned the Taliban for violating women's rights by reportedly halting medical courses for women in Afghanistan. Despite no official confirmation from the Taliban, five institutions were reportedly ordered to suspend women's education. The EU urges reversing this decision to alleviate Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:24 IST
EU Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education
Representative image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The European Union on Thursday issued a stern condemnation against the Taliban for allegedly infringing on human rights and obstructing women's access to education in Afghanistan. The denunciation came after reports surfaced about a directive from the Taliban's leader mandating that educational training in both private and public institutions for women be suspended. As of now, the Taliban has neither confirmed this order nor answered media inquiries. Additionally, the spokesperson for Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry remains unavailable for comment.

This development continues a troubling pattern following the Taliban's return to power. The regime already halted education for girls beyond grade six in September 2021, and further restricted women from attending universities as of December 2022. However, medical education, specifically in fields like nursing and midwifery, had remained one of the last avenues for women to pursue advanced learning in classroom settings.

Reports from the BBC indicate that at least five institutions across Afghanistan have now been instructed by the Taliban to close, effectively barring women from training as midwives and nurses. The EU's statement characterizes the alleged directive as a profound violation of fundamental human rights and a baseless assault on women's access to education. The EU strongly criticizes the implications of this policy, voicing concerns about its potential to worsen Afghanistan's ongoing humanitarian crisis and escalate the suffering of its citizens. The EU is urging the Taliban to reverse this policy immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024