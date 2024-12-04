Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP Over Law and Order in Punjab After Attack on Badal

The BJP condemned the Mann government after a gun attack targeting SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal in Punjab. A former terrorist opened fire near the Golden Temple but missed. The incident highlighted law and order concerns in Punjab under AAP rule, according to BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:35 IST
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Law and Order in Punjab After Attack on Badal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political atmosphere in Punjab heated up as the BJP strongly criticized the Mann-led government following an attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident, captured by media personnel near the Golden Temple, saw a former terrorist firing at Badal but failing to hit his target, thanks to the intervention of a plainclothes policeman.

This attack was a focal point of BJP's accusations against the AAP-led administration, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserting that law and order in Punjab have suffered under their governance. This comes amid rising tensions within the state's ruling party, with alleged rivalries impacting both governance and the economy.

Expressing deep concern, Trivedi argued that such blows to public safety not only disturb Punjab but resonate throughout the nation, urging the state government for accountability. The BJP continues to press the AAP for answers, claiming internal conflicts are undermining the state's leadership and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024