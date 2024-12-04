BJP Criticizes AAP Over Law and Order in Punjab After Attack on Badal

The political atmosphere in Punjab heated up as the BJP strongly criticized the Mann-led government following an attack on SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. The incident, captured by media personnel near the Golden Temple, saw a former terrorist firing at Badal but failing to hit his target, thanks to the intervention of a plainclothes policeman.

This attack was a focal point of BJP's accusations against the AAP-led administration, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserting that law and order in Punjab have suffered under their governance. This comes amid rising tensions within the state's ruling party, with alleged rivalries impacting both governance and the economy.

Expressing deep concern, Trivedi argued that such blows to public safety not only disturb Punjab but resonate throughout the nation, urging the state government for accountability. The BJP continues to press the AAP for answers, claiming internal conflicts are undermining the state's leadership and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)