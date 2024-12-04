Supreme Court Questions Partha Chatterjee's Bail: Corruption Allegations Uncovered
The Supreme Court scrutinizes former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over alleged cash-for-job scams, questioning his continued incarceration and the impact on society. The Enforcement Directorate claims substantial recoveries, while Chatterjee's counsel argues for bail due to delayed investigation. The court reserves its verdict amid ongoing legal challenges.
Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, facing serious allegations of corruption in a cash-for-job scandal, was sharply questioned by the Supreme Court regarding the prospect of granting him bail.
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over Chatterjee's continued detention, highlighting the significant amount of cash recovered from his premises, reportedly Rs 49.80 crore.
With the probe ongoing, the court must weigh the implications of his release on the investigation. Chatterjee's counsel, citing medical and procedural grounds, called for terms limiting his movement if released.
