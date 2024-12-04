Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Partha Chatterjee's Bail: Corruption Allegations Uncovered

The Supreme Court scrutinizes former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over alleged cash-for-job scams, questioning his continued incarceration and the impact on society. The Enforcement Directorate claims substantial recoveries, while Chatterjee's counsel argues for bail due to delayed investigation. The court reserves its verdict amid ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:36 IST
Supreme Court Questions Partha Chatterjee's Bail: Corruption Allegations Uncovered
Partha Chatterjee
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, facing serious allegations of corruption in a cash-for-job scandal, was sharply questioned by the Supreme Court regarding the prospect of granting him bail.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over Chatterjee's continued detention, highlighting the significant amount of cash recovered from his premises, reportedly Rs 49.80 crore.

With the probe ongoing, the court must weigh the implications of his release on the investigation. Chatterjee's counsel, citing medical and procedural grounds, called for terms limiting his movement if released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024