Supreme Court Questions Partha Chatterjee's Bail: Corruption Allegations Uncovered

Former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, facing serious allegations of corruption in a cash-for-job scandal, was sharply questioned by the Supreme Court regarding the prospect of granting him bail.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed concern over Chatterjee's continued detention, highlighting the significant amount of cash recovered from his premises, reportedly Rs 49.80 crore.

With the probe ongoing, the court must weigh the implications of his release on the investigation. Chatterjee's counsel, citing medical and procedural grounds, called for terms limiting his movement if released.

(With inputs from agencies.)