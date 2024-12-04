Mysterious Death of Assam Inmate Raises Concerns

An undertrial prisoner has been discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam's Lakhimpur jail, according to officials.

Paban Barua, who faced charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was found unresponsive in his cell. Officials noted a suspicion of suicide.

Barua, hailing from Narayanpur Chapori, was arrested last month on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor. The inmate's remains have been dispatched for a post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death.

