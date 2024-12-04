Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Assam Inmate Raises Concerns

An undertrial prisoner, Paban Barua, accused under the POCSO Act, was found dead in Lakhimpur jail in Assam. Authorities suspect suicide as the cause of death. Barua, from Narayanpur Chapori, had been jailed since last month for allegedly assaulting a minor. The body is undergoing a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:39 IST
Mysterious Death of Assam Inmate Raises Concerns
  • India

An undertrial prisoner has been discovered dead under suspicious circumstances in Assam's Lakhimpur jail, according to officials.

Paban Barua, who faced charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, was found unresponsive in his cell. Officials noted a suspicion of suicide.

Barua, hailing from Narayanpur Chapori, was arrested last month on allegations of sexually assaulting a minor. The inmate's remains have been dispatched for a post-mortem analysis to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

