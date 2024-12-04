Uttar Pradesh Erupts in Protests Over Bangladesh Violence Against Hindus

Protests have erupted across several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Budaun, Bareilly, Deoria, and Pilibhit, as Hindu organizations voiced their outrage over the reported targeted violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Demonstrators issued fervent calls for immediate action, submitting memorandums addressed to President Droupadi Murmu to ensure the safety of minorities across the border.

On Wednesday, a significant demonstration by the Human Rights Awareness Forum took place at Budaun Club in western UP, where protesters demanded an end to the alleged atrocities. Uttar Pradesh saw similar rallies in places such as Aligarh, Ayodhya, and Banda. In Hathras, the Bharat Hindu Chetna Manch organized protests insisting on decisive measures from the central government.

In Deoria, the Hindu Raksha Sangharsh Samiti led a protest attended by BJP and RSS members, carrying saffron flags and voicing opposition to the Bangladeshi government. Meanwhile, in Bareilly and Pilibhit, large gatherings called for international action against violence and highlighted the historical support given to Bangladesh by Hindu organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)