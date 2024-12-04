Left Menu

Odisha Police Busts Major Job Scam in Berhampur

The Odisha Police have dismantled a job racket in Berhampur, arresting nine individuals, including the scheme's kingpin. Fake government documents and appointment letters were seized. The racket allegedly swindled job seekers across the state, and investigations into financial transactions are underway following complaints of fraud amounting to Rs 27.50 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 04-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 19:21 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Odisha Police have successfully dismantled a job racket operating in Berhampur, apprehending nine members associated with the fraudulent activities, officials confirmed.

Among those arrested is the alleged mastermind, alongside his four bodyguards, who are accused of duping numerous job seekers across various districts with fake government appointment letters.

Authorities have launched a search operation to capture remaining gang members and are delving into the financial dealings of the suspects after victims reported being scammed out of Rs 27.50 lakh. The case has been registered at Baidyanathpur police station following formal complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

