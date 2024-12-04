Terror Strikes Off-Duty Soldier: A Tale of Survival
An off-duty Army jawan, Delhair Mushtaq, was injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. He was shot near his home and sustained bullet injuries to his legs. Mushtaq is in stable condition while security forces search for the attackers.
An off-duty Army jawan was shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials reported.
Delhair Mushtaq, the targeted soldier, was injured near his Sofigund home, suffering two bullet wounds to his legs, authorities stated.
Security forces have initiated a search operation, cordoning off the area to locate the assailants. Mushtaq, who was on leave to visit family, is currently stable in a nearby hospital, officials confirmed.
