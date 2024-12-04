Left Menu

Terror Strikes Off-Duty Soldier: A Tale of Survival

An off-duty Army jawan, Delhair Mushtaq, was injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. He was shot near his home and sustained bullet injuries to his legs. Mushtaq is in stable condition while security forces search for the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An off-duty Army jawan was shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials reported.

Delhair Mushtaq, the targeted soldier, was injured near his Sofigund home, suffering two bullet wounds to his legs, authorities stated.

Security forces have initiated a search operation, cordoning off the area to locate the assailants. Mushtaq, who was on leave to visit family, is currently stable in a nearby hospital, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

