Terror Strikes Off-Duty Soldier: A Tale of Survival

An off-duty Army jawan was shot by terrorists in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials reported.

Delhair Mushtaq, the targeted soldier, was injured near his Sofigund home, suffering two bullet wounds to his legs, authorities stated.

Security forces have initiated a search operation, cordoning off the area to locate the assailants. Mushtaq, who was on leave to visit family, is currently stable in a nearby hospital, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)