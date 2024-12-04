Diplomatic Tensions: MEA Faces Challenges with China and Canada

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently presented a briefing to a parliamentary panel, shedding light on the diplomatic intricacies involving China and Canada. Sources reveal the MEA expressed concern over Canada's unfriendly policies affecting bilateral ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri updated the panel on the advancements in the disengagement talks with China in Ladakh, aligning with points made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Parliament. Regarding tensions with Canada, Misri dismissed Canadian allegations of India's involvement in the murder of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, citing a lack of evidence.

MPs were informed about the activity of Khalistani elements in various countries, notably Canada, where they find a more supportive environment. Meanwhile, discussions on Bangladesh were also highlighted. The committee lauded the MEA for its comprehensive presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)