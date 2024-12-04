Chhattisgarh Police Teams Up with Academia to Combat Cybercrime and Human Trafficking

The Chhattisgarh Police has taken a significant step towards addressing cybercrime and human trafficking by collaborating with IIT Bhilai and IIM Raipur. This partnership was formalized through the signing of MoUs at the inauguration of the cyber unit building, attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

IIT Bhilai will lend its technological prowess in creating software for monitoring the dark web, satellite imagery, and predictive analysis. This initiative aims to refine police surveillance and enhance digital transaction monitoring through advanced technology and training.

Meanwhile, IIM Raipur will focus on researching human trafficking trends in the region, aiding in developing comprehensive prevention policies. Both institutions are poised to significantly contribute to Chhattisgarh's law enforcement capabilities against these critical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)